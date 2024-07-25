Barclays Lowers Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $14.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Banc of California to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

Banc of California stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 525,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

