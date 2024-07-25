Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $101,669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,763,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after buying an additional 1,506,110 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.