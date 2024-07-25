Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.03, but opened at $35.65. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bath & Body Works shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 420,064 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BBWI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 7.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.