Bausch Health Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 39,821 put options on the company. This is an increase of 293% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,139 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 23.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,653,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after buying an additional 456,000 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

See Also

