BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for BCB Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BCB Bancorp

In related news, Director Tara L. French purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Tara L. French acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,422 shares of company stock worth $163,776. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

