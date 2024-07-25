BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. BCE has set its FY24 guidance at $2.99 to $3.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. BCE has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

