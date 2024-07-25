BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%.

BCE stock opened at C$45.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.74. The company has a market cap of C$41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 52-week low of C$42.58 and a 52-week high of C$58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Cormark cut their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.38.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

