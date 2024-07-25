Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $27.05

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.05, but opened at $27.80. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 209,790 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,673,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,102 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

