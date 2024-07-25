Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 13.50. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Insider Transactions at Beazer Homes USA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,762 shares of company stock worth $1,252,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

