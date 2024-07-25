BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,280,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,151,000 after acquiring an additional 155,252 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,794,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after buying an additional 33,613 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BRBR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.