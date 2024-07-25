Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 5,420,599 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $229,779,191.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 980,061,561 shares in the company, valued at $41,544,809,570.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $269,261,980.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51.

On Monday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75.

On Friday, June 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $411,317.28.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72.

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,550 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $35,224,983.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRK-B opened at $432.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Berkshire Hathaway

About Berkshire Hathaway

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.