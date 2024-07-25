Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

BHLB has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

BHLB opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Further Reading

