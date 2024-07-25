Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Beyond has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,779.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 193,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,708.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $596,237 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

