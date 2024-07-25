Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 4%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 291,294,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 533% from the average session volume of 45,986,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of £2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

