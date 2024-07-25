BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,004 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BILL were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
BILL Trading Down 5.5 %
BILL opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $127.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.37 and a beta of 1.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.
Insider Transactions at BILL
In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
