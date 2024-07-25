Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NYSE BHVN opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.32. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at $82,237,512.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 84,900 shares of company stock worth $3,011,613. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,702 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Biohaven by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after buying an additional 1,458,072 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $46,010,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after buying an additional 973,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

