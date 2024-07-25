BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.70.

Several research firms have commented on BNTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

BNTX opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average of $91.82. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 12.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 140,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

