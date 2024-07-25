Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.49

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Bioventus Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $590.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bioventus

In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $66,038.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $66,038.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $80,317.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,114 shares in the company, valued at $368,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $230,591. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 13,474.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

