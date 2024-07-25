Bisichi (LON:BISI) Trading Up 11.3%

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.10). Approximately 25,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 7,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.40 ($0.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39. The firm has a market cap of £8.62 million, a PE ratio of 4,250.00 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $3.00. Bisichi’s payout ratio is currently 35,000.00%.

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

