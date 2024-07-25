Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.53 ($0.10). 532,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 841,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.92.

Insider Activity

In other Blackbird news, insider Ian McDonough bought 157,893 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £6,315.72 ($8,168.29). 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

