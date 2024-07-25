Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $164.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blackstone traded as high as $144.77 and last traded at $144.74, with a volume of 639422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.18.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BX

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.