Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 131 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,451,000 after buying an additional 621,078 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,246,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,850,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,173,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average is $105.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

