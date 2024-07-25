Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 14,302 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vital Farms by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VITL. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $292,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,110,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,438,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,595,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

