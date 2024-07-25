Blair William & Co. IL Buys 342 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,990,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% during the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after buying an additional 1,076,964 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2,594.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 575,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after buying an additional 554,606 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,290,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 231,601 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

PFG stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $88.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

