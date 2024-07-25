Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,760,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,634,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after acquiring an additional 995,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 950,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,009,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 634.5% in the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 521,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,313,000 after acquiring an additional 450,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.16.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

