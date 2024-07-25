Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Alkami Technology by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,186,985 shares in the company, valued at $455,970,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,848,472 shares of company stock worth $49,241,550 over the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.