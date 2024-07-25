Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.0 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

