Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,232 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,990,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,001,000 after purchasing an additional 723,663 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.03 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

