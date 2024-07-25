Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $775,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $374,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 194.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.56. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

