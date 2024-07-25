Blair William & Co. IL Has $322,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 1,733.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

