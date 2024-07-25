Blair William & Co. IL Has $338,000 Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.15.

SPOT stock opened at $336.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $346.23. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of -502.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

