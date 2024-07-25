Blair William & Co. IL Has $350,000 Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ameren were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,289,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,838,000 after purchasing an additional 180,794 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,764,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.9% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,714,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Ameren’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.91.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

