Blair William & Co. IL Has $353,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $181.82 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

