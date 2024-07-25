Blair William & Co. IL Has $359,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,124,860 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $137,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $125,389,000 after purchasing an additional 555,362 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% during the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,863,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $56,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.9% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 349,838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $60.55 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BUD. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.