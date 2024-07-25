Blair William & Co. IL Has $382,000 Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DT Midstream by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after buying an additional 266,433 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in DT Midstream by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 128,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM stock opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

