Blair William & Co. IL Has $444,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,850,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 825,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after purchasing an additional 556,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,467,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 487,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

