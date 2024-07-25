Blair William & Co. IL Has $511,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 26,603 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,805 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,484,000 after acquiring an additional 761,624 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,928,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

