Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,487.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $95.35 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $96.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

