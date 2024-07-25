Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Textron were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. TD Cowen upped their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXT

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.