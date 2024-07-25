Blair William & Co. IL Invests $302,000 in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARM. BNP Paribas downgraded ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 109.08.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM opened at 157.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 150.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is 123.90. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.