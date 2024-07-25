Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 101,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $35.97 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

