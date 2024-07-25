Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,856,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,027,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,643,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,710,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPG opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $587.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $86.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

