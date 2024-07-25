Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.