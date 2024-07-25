Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 15.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Down 0.3 %

VCYT opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veracyte

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $31,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veracyte news, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $31,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,686 shares of company stock worth $382,807. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.