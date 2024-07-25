Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $307,000 Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CRS opened at $121.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $126.36. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

