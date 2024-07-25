Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,279,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $359,436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $142,035,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $87,708,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $67,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.91.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $285.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.13.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

