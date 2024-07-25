Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 165 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

IYJ opened at $121.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.47. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

