Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,325 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,854,000 after acquiring an additional 917,330 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 295,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after acquiring an additional 285,662 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 274,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 206,234 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQNR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE EQNR opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

