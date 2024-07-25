Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 394 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

