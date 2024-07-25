Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDCC opened at $121.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.38. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

